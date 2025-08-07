South Africa

Artist calls for help after sculptures stolen from Western Cape art garden

07 August 2025 - 13:41 By TimesLIVE
Anton Smit's 'Crouching Man'. File image
Anton Smit's 'Crouching Man'. File image
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

Seven sculptures were stolen from the Fomo Fine Art sculpture garden in Pringle Bay on Wednesday night.

Six works by internationally known artist Anton Smit and one by mixed media artist Janko de Beer were taken.

De Beer said he was devastated by what appears to have been a planned and targeted theft, which saw the front CCTV camera destroyed.

“The loss amounts to just over R1m, but the emotional and cultural loss is far greater. Theft of this nature is a blow not only to us but to the South African art community.”

He called on the public to help police arrest those responsible. .

“We are also asking the public, collectors and galleries to be on the lookout for any attempt to resell or move these sculptures.”

TimesLIVE

