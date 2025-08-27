South Africa

Renowned journalist Tshidi Madia dies

27 August 2025 - 16:41
Tshidi Madia has passed on.
Tshidi Madia has passed on.
Image: @tshidi_lee

Primedia Broadcasting associate editor of politics Tshidi Madia died on Wednesday.

The Madia family said she died on Wednesday morning after a short illness and hospitalisation.

“A respected journalist, she loved South Africa deeply and devoted her career to telling its stories. She brought joy and love to all who knew her and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends,” said the family in a short statement.

EWN editor-in-chief Nisa Allie described her as a jewel in EWN’s crown.

“She was a powerhouse. She was brave. She was the consummate professional who worked in pursuit of the truth. She led by example, mentoring and training many young political journalists. She formed a formidable politics team which she was proud of and delivered one exclusive after the next, with absolute humility and professionalism.”

Allie said Madia constantly raised the bar for herself, juggling reporting and her editor responsibilities daily.

“Laughter and robust debate would surround Tshidi. Outside her public persona Tshidi was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Her no-holds-barred approach seeped into every aspect of her life. She worked hard and loved even harder. The sun shines differently without you today, Matshidiso. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Tshidi’s father, her siblings, her nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, cousins and broader family,” said Allie.

TimesLIVE

