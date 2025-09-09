South Africa

‘Staggering number of unlicensed minibus drivers and vehicles’: RTMC

09 September 2025 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
Passengers travelling to Limpopo for the Zion Christian Church pilgrimage were being transported by a large number of unlicensed minibus taxis. Archive image
Passengers travelling to Limpopo for the Zion Christian Church pilgrimage were being transported by a large number of unlicensed minibus taxis. Archive image
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Passengers were at risk of unlicensed and unroadworthy vehicles at the weekend while travelling between Gauteng and Limpopo.

This is according to Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The province was experiencing high traffic volumes over the weekend due to the Zion Christian Church pilgrimage in Limpopo.

Officers from the national traffic police unit were deployed to patrol the N1, N11 and R101 around Polokwane to ensure road safety and compliance.

"A staggering 163 minibuses operating without licences were issued with tickets and discontinued from their journeys," Zwane said. 

"A total of 237 vehicles were discontinued for being unroadworthy and displaying mechanical defects."

Officers arrested 57 drivers for alleged drunk driving.

Zwane said five motorists were arrested for attempting to bribe officers, and three motorists were arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

"In Gauteng, 384 minibus drivers were arrested for driving without driving licences."

TimesLIVE

