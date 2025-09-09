South Africa

WATCH | Mathale hands over 84 vehicles to Hawks to help fight violent crime

Abuse of state vehicles ‘will not be tolerated’, warns deputy police minister

09 September 2025 - 16:12 By Botho Molosankwe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The 84 vehicles handed over to the Hawks, 14 of them armoured, are intended to help officers fight violent crime such as cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and police killings, and not for their personal leisure or to use outside the scope of their work, says deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.

The vehicles comprise VW Golfs, BMWs and bakkies.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Tuesday, also attended by Hawks deputy head Lt-Gen Siphesihle Nkosi, Mathale said: “The abuse of state vehicles erodes the trust and confidence we, as the SAPS family, are trying to build with the communities we serve. Such conduct only takes us back, as the department, and will not be tolerated.

These are more than just cars; they are a step closer towards the restoration of trust and confidence in the directorate and the criminal justice system
Cassel Mathale, deputy police minister

“I’m confident these new wheels will assist you to soar higher and bolster your fight against crime and corruption. However, it is your unwavering commitment, your professionalism and your passion for duty that truly makes the difference.

“Use these vehicles responsibly to protect the vulnerable and fight organised crime. Stay vigilant, disciplined and committed to serving with integrity.”

Mathale said resource constraints, especially in mobility, have a major negative effect on the efficiency and effectiveness of the Hawks. The SAPS hopes the vehicles will empower investigators and ensure they locate, record and process evidence timely and allow for consultation with stakeholders, witnesses and the prosecution.

Vehicles are essential policing tools, without which investigations are delayed, thereby delaying justice and eroding the community’s trust in law enforcement agencies, he said.

“The Hawks play a critical role in the investigation of national priority offences, namely serious organised crime, serious corruption and serious commercial crimes — but also because vehicles are indisputably a crucial resource in the fight against crime and corruption.

“These are more than just cars; they are a step closer towards the restoration of trust and confidence in the directorate and the criminal justice system.

“These vehicles are therefore intended to strengthen operations against serious and violent crimes such as CIT robberies and police killings, as well as dismantling syndicates.

“They are enablers of faster response, stronger investigations and visible policing. The deployment must be executed with care and diligence.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Attempted murder of child, 3: Search on for Diepsloot man

The discovery of a child lying in a pool of blood at a shack in Diepsloot, Soweto, has led to a track and trace operation for the suspect.
News
3 hours ago

Durban metro police head not involved in investigation into murder of alleged thief, say cops

A media report implicating Durban metro police commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu in the death of an alleged robbery suspect is a “distortion of ...
News
4 hours ago

Manhunt for suspects in Gqeberha triple murder

The Eastern Cape serious violent crime unit in Gqeberha is looking for suspects responsible for a shooting that left two women, aged 40 and 65, and a ...
News
6 hours ago

SA intensifying fight against crime with specialised units and advanced tech — Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is intensifying efforts in the fight against crime by giving resources to specialised units and ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Crime continues to rise, Stats SA report shows News
  2. Joburg home invasion raises questions over ‘delayed response’ by Brixton police ... News
  3. Police refining crime-combating strategies after spate of mass shootings South Africa

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

How the World Cup 2026 Could Change Soccer in America
Extreme heat, US immigration policies affect fan turnout ahead of 2026 FIFA ...