WATCH | Mathale hands over 84 vehicles to Hawks to help fight violent crime

Abuse of state vehicles ‘will not be tolerated’, warns deputy police minister
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The 84 vehicles handed over to the Hawks, 14 of them armoured, are intended to help officers fight violent crime such as cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and police killings, and not for their personal leisure or to use outside the scope of their work, says deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.
The vehicles comprise VW Golfs, BMWs and bakkies.
Speaking at the handover ceremony on Tuesday, also attended by Hawks deputy head Lt-Gen Siphesihle Nkosi, Mathale said: “The abuse of state vehicles erodes the trust and confidence we, as the SAPS family, are trying to build with the communities we serve. Such conduct only takes us back, as the department, and will not be tolerated.
“I’m confident these new wheels will assist you to soar higher and bolster your fight against crime and corruption. However, it is your unwavering commitment, your professionalism and your passion for duty that truly makes the difference.
“Use these vehicles responsibly to protect the vulnerable and fight organised crime. Stay vigilant, disciplined and committed to serving with integrity.”
Mathale said resource constraints, especially in mobility, have a major negative effect on the efficiency and effectiveness of the Hawks. The SAPS hopes the vehicles will empower investigators and ensure they locate, record and process evidence timely and allow for consultation with stakeholders, witnesses and the prosecution.
Vehicles are essential policing tools, without which investigations are delayed, thereby delaying justice and eroding the community’s trust in law enforcement agencies, he said.
“The Hawks play a critical role in the investigation of national priority offences, namely serious organised crime, serious corruption and serious commercial crimes — but also because vehicles are indisputably a crucial resource in the fight against crime and corruption.
“These are more than just cars; they are a step closer towards the restoration of trust and confidence in the directorate and the criminal justice system.
“These vehicles are therefore intended to strengthen operations against serious and violent crimes such as CIT robberies and police killings, as well as dismantling syndicates.
“They are enablers of faster response, stronger investigations and visible policing. The deployment must be executed with care and diligence.”
