IN PICS | Durban sets sights on 1.3-million visitors over festive season

The eThekwini municipality is targeting an increase in international tourism while maintaining domestic travel momentum, with 1.3-million visitors expected to descend on the city over festive season.

The municipality launched its “Visit Durban: Endless Waves of Tranquility” festive-season campaign in Isithumba Village in the Valley of a Thousand Hills outside Durban on Thursday.

Officials said the campaign seeks to position Durban as a premier destination for rest, relaxation and cultural exploration for both domestic and international visitors searching for a serene yet vibrant holiday experience.

Durban launched its summer season at Isithumba Valley on Thursday October 16 2025, as they gear up for an influx of visitors who will be exploring the city's vibrant travel offerings. (SANDILE NDLOVU )

eThekwini’s economic development and planning committee chairperson Thembo Ntuli said the city is expecting about 1.3-million visitors whose spending will generate R341m in direct economic impact and contribute R845m to the city’s GDP.

“This influx will help create more than 15,000 jobs and generate more than R630m in taxes — clear proof of how tourism drives growth and opportunity for residents,” he said.

Ntuli said tourism in the city has already shown strong signs of recovery, for both its domestic and international travellers.

“Strong recovery figures from earlier this year indicate 186,000 new international arrivals in Durban and 2.8-million domestic trips, contributing nearly R5bn to the economy.”

Attracting international holidaymakers forms a big part of the city’s efforts to extend its reach.

Ntuli said the city will now embark on a national and international roadshow to showcase its summer offerings and packages.

“There will be tourism engagements taking place in the UK and US, which seek to position Durban as a destination of choice, ensuring the story of tranquility and diversity reaches far and wide.”

The first significant batch of international tourists for the festive season are expected to touch down in the city in November to kickstart the 2025/26 cruise season.

Ntuli said vessels expected to dock in Durban include the MSC Opera and Ryndam Europa.

“A diverse number of international tourists will have the opportunity to experience Durban and all it has to offer.”

TimesLIVE