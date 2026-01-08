Mbali Shinga’s deployment as KZN social development MEC not sustainable: NFP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Mbali Shinga addresses reporters after a visit to the Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has instructed KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga, a party member, to resign, saying her deployment in the provincial executive is “no longer sustainable”.

This comes as the party announced its decision to withdraw from the government of provincial unity (GPU).

In a letter to Shinga, NFP acting secretary-general Sunset Bheki Xaba ordered her to step down by Thursday morning.

“You are hereby instructed to tender your resignation from the position of MEC for Social Development in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government by 8th of January 2026 on Thursday at 9h00 in the morning,” said Xaba.

He also said that once Shinga had confirmed her resignation, she must copy the offices of the KwaZulu-Natal premier, the speaker of the provincial legislature and the acting secretary-general of the NFP.

Xaba said the instruction follows a resolution taken by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) during a meeting on January 5.

“At that meeting, the NEC resolved that the NFP shall withdraw with immediate effect from participation in the KwaZulu-Natal GPU,” he said.

He said the decision was taken in terms of the party’s constitution and is binding on all structures, deployees and office bearers.

“This decision was taken in full exercise of the powers vested in the NEC by the constitution of the National Freedom Party,” said Xaba.

“It is binding upon all structures, deployees and office bearers of the party as an expression of our collective discipline and constitutional mandate,” he said.

Xaba said because Shinga’s appointment as MEC arose directly from the party’s participation in the GPU, the NEC had determined that her continued deployment could not continue.

“In consequence of this resolution and mindful that your deployment as MEC for social development ... arose directly from the party’s participation in the GPU, the NEC has determined that such deployment can no longer be sustained,” he said.

He said the instruction was not meant to undermine Shinga’s service but to uphold party discipline and unity.

“This instruction is issued not in disregard of your service, but in recognition of the higher duty we all share to uphold the collective discipline, constitutional obligations and strategic direction of the National Freedom Party,” said Xaba.

“It is a call to consistency, unity and fidelity to the decisions of the NEC.”

Shinga was placed on immediate suspension last year after openly defying party instructions to support a motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

Her defiance resulted in a three-month suspension, pending disciplinary proceedings.

The party said disciplinary processes had been instituted against her and that she had been barred from participating in party activities.

Shinga, who is also the NFP’s KwaZulu-Natal chair, is the party’s sole representative in the provincial legislature.

She had previously indicated that she was consulting her legal team to challenge the party’s decision and was due to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE