Man safely releases snake from home garage, but don’t try this yourself

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A video showing a man removing a snake from his garage and releasing it into a grassy field has been shared online, prompting warnings from a snake expert about the dangers of untrained snake handling, despite some correct actions captured on camera.

The footage shows the man initially retreating into his house before returning to guide the snake into a plastic tube and later releasing it outdoors. A dog is also seen in the garage at the time of the encounter.

Mark Marshall, an environmental/snake expert, said while the situation ended without injury, the incident should not be used as an example for the public to follow.

“The man did well by getting the dog away,” said Marshall. “Dogs often try to fight with snakes and end up getting bitten.”

Marshall said he was able to identify the snake in the video as a puff adder, and it is a highly venomous snake.

Marshall noted that the tube used to contain the snake appeared similar to equipment commonly used by trained snake catchers but warned that this does not make the removal safe for untrained individuals.

“I can see by the tube that was used when the snake was released that it’s the type often used by snake catchers,” he said. “But removing a snake without training is still very risky.”

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16sCbFfhPG/

Marshall stressed that the first response when encountering a snake should always be to remain calm.

“Most snakes are not aggressive and will not attack unless threatened. People panic and assume every snake will bite them, which is not true,” he said.

He advised residents to keep their distance, take a photo of the snake if possible, and carefully watch where it moves before contacting a trained snake catcher.

“Different snakes behave differently,” Marshall said. “Some will strike immediately; others will puff and hiss first. People who don’t understand this try to handle snakes and get bitten. Most snake bites happen when people try to catch, kill or remove them.”

Marshall also raised concerns about the release of the snake into an open field, saying improper release can harm the animal or place others at risk.

“Snakes have specific habitats. If you release a snake in the wrong environment, it can die, or it may end up becoming someone else’s problem if released too close to residential areas.”

He added that many people are bitten while attempting to release snakes on their own, often after placing them near roads or vehicles.

Marshall said snakes commonly enter garages when doors are left open or when they become trapped while moving through gardens. In some cases, snakes are unknowingly transported inside car engines and only emerge once the vehicle is parked at home.

Despite the calm outcome seen in the video, Marshall urged the public not to attempt snake removals themselves.

TimesLIVE