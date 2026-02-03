Rand Water systems fully recover; Midrand still struggling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rand Water says while its systems have fully recovered, there is slow recovery of water supply in the Midrand area.

Rand Water said on Tuesday its systems had fully recovered and pumping was at full capacity.

However, it said it was aware of the slow recovery of water supply in the Midrand, Laudium, Atteridgeville and surrounding areas in Tshwane, as well as in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Rand Water said it produced about 5,000-million litres of water a day, 77% of which was consumed in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

“The water utility is concerned about the continued high consumption by Johannesburg and Tshwane as this puts a lot of strain on the overall network.

“As a result, Rand Water is overstretching its assets to accommodate the high consumption.”

It said while some supply interruptions were still being experienced in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, these were minimal compared with the more significant disruption affecting Midrand.

“The Midrand area has a longstanding problem of high water consumption exacerbated by growth in both formal and informal settlements.

“This problem is well understood by Johannesburg Water and the entity has embarked on upgrading the Midrand systems to augment supply in that area.”

