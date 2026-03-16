Drugs valued at R1.7m seized in Noordheuwel bust, two arrested

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Some of the drugs police seized at a house in Krugersdorp on Sunday.

Two suspects aged 52 and 53 who were arrested with drugs with a street value of R1.7m in Noordheuwel, Krugersdorp, on Sunday, are expected to appear before the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said members of the Gauteng Highway Patrol received information about drugs allegedly being kept at a house in Noordheuwel.

Police requested permission to conduct a search, which was granted.

“During the search, police inspected a vehicle parked at the premises and discovered a bag containing drugs with an estimated street value of about R900,000.”

One suspect was arrested and police conducted further searches inside the house and discovered a large quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of about R800,000 in one of the bedrooms. This led to the arrest of the second suspect.

TimesLIVE