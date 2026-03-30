South Africa

Five women arrested in OR Tambo drug bust

The South Africans were travelling to China via Dubai

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TimesLIVE

Police said the contraband was found concealed inside their sneakers, underwear and private parts. (SAPS)

Five South African women were arrested as drug mules at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Drugs worth more than R5m were seized from the women, who were en route to China via Dubai, police said, adding the contraband was found concealed inside their sneakers, underwear and private parts.

They are expected to appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges related to drug trafficking.

TimesLIVE

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