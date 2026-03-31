Celebrity doctor faces 102 charges for not filing tax returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr. Tiny Mhinga during an interview with SOWETAN on men's health month in Soweto. PHOTO : ANTONIO MUCHAVE .

Dr Leonard Mandlalele Mhinga,73, a radio doctor, faces 102 charges for not filing tax returns as far back as 2007.

According to Magaboke Mohlatlole, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mhinga failed to fulfil his legal duty to submit income tax and value-added tax (VAT) returns to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) over an extended period.

“He failed to file income tax returns between 2007 and 2022 and VAT returns from 2009 to 2023, despite being legally required to do so. This conduct was unlawful and, in certain instances, willful, resulting in charges under South African tax legislation. While there is no amount attached to non-filing, there are Sars admin interest and penalties,” Mohlatlole said.

Mhinga is married to a well-known local singer who Sowetan cannot name as she is not involved in the matter.

Mhinga made a brief first appearance before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday. His matter was postponed to May 6 for the defence to submit representations to the state.

Mohlatlole said the NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the rule of law by ensuring accountability and promoting compliance with tax legislation.

Sowetan