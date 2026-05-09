Unemployed graduates share their struggles

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Vutlhari Siweya, who graduated with an advanced diploma in business management.

With graduation season in full swing, many young people continue to grapple with unemployment.

Sharon Khosa is a qualified pharmacist, an entrepreneur, a certified life coach, a successful real estate investor, and a career strategist who is passionate about graduate empowerment.

Sharon Khosa the career strategist and pharmacist. (Sharon)

Khosa’s mission is to inspire and educate people to attain exceptional success in their business, career, and personal life. She is the host of the Elite Entrepreneur Masterclass, which uses the Elite Entrepreneur Network to connect startup entrepreneurs with ideas, job opportunities, and funding.

For unemployed graduates to better their chances of getting employment, Khosa advises that they must be intentional about the job they are looking for.

“Many graduates leave their market and look for jobs where they do not have competitive advantage. Contact the companies and find out what qualities they are looking for and when positions in their companies are being advertised.”

As a career strategist, Khosa assists unemployed graduates through her initiative by improving their curriculum vitae and giving them tips on how to ace interviews.

“I wake up every day to help people who are stuck in their careers, whether unemployed or looking to change jobs.”

Young people around the country are still battling unemployment, even those with post-matric qualifications. Many of them have resorted to temporary work, side hustles, or jobs outside their fields to make ends meet.

Last year, in November Stats SA revealed that the country’s unemployment rate stood at 31.4%.

Vutlhari Siweya completed her qualification in 2023 at the Tshwane University of Technology and has been struggling to secure employment since.

Vutlhari Siweya, who graduated with an advanced diploma in business management. (Ndzalama photography)

She told TimesLIVE the past few years have been emotionally and mentally draining as she struggled to secure a job, leading her to start her own business to survive.

She said she continues to apply for jobs but is often rejected or receives no response from prospective employers.

“I am now OK emotionally, not so drained anymore like I used to be because I have the most supportive people around me, and I started my own business. I sell atchar for a living.”

SA Youth, the country’s largest online youth recruitment platform, assists graduates in searching and applying for employment opportunities. The platform also shares job vacancies through its verified social media pages and online platforms.

Adelaide Malwandla Nyalungu obtained a diploma in language practice from the Tshwane University of Technology after completing her studies in 2022.

Adelaide Malwandla Nyalungu, who graduated in language practice and a PGCE. (Nyalungu)

Nyalungu later completed a postgraduate certificate in education at the University of Johannesburg in 2025, but she has still been unable to secure stable long-term employment to support herself and her children.

“Since completing my studies, I have been keeping myself busy by applying for jobs, improving my skills by baking and learning new cooking recipes, and helping at home where I can. I also spend my time searching for opportunities that can help me gain experience while I look for employment.

“Unemployment and job hunting have been emotionally challenging and draining for me. It can sometimes feel stressful and discouraging, because many companies do not provide feedback when rejecting your application,” said Nyalungu.

Basani Maluleke completed her qualification at Rosebank College in 2021. While seeking employment opportunities, she keeps herself occupied through community involvement, serving as a member of the community leadership.

“It’s been depressing lately; I even took a break from applying because it seems there’s no light at the end.”

TimesLive