South Africa

WATCH | Let’s not wait for the NHI: what these teams do together to make healthcare work

From remote villages to a top university hospital, Bhekisisa’s Health Beat explores success stories built on world-class care, in the absence of world-class resources as the NHI Act stalls in court

Bhekisisa Staff

Bhekisisa Staff

Experts say people who cannot afford to contribute to a medical aid on top of the NHI will be dumped onto the already overstretched public sector.
As the National Health Insurance Act stalls in court, Health Beat looks beyond policy to the people and partnerships keeping the country’s public health system going. (Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

The National Health Insurance Act awaits a Constitutional Court ruling on two cases, leaving official health reform in limbo. But it doesn’t mean the system isn’t being reworked. People-centred healthcare is alive at centres as diverse as Nqileni Clinic on the Wild Coast, and busy Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

Their successes — notably Groote Schuur’s palliative care unit — can be attributed to partnerships with the community, and private institutions and team work among government health facilities.

At Nqileni, community healthcare workers run like a well-oiled machine. They go from home to home to do health checks, deliver chronic medication, and support mothers and children. The programme has been running for 20 years — refining a model of care that works.

In North West, paraplegics are becoming professional wheelchair basketball players, nurtured at Gelukspan District Hospital, which has a unique rehabilitation unit. Here communities are trained to take care of their disabled family members and have embraced wheelchair basketball, despite substandard equipment and borrowed facilities.

The lesson we learned is that when communities lead, and partners support, healthcare becomes accessible and effective.

WATCH HERE:

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Bhekisisa (supplied)

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