Officials vow support after Standerton collision claims 10 lives

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Ten occupants of a minibus taxi were killed in a collision with a passenger bus on May 21 2026.

Officials from the Mpumalanga government are set to visit families affected by the road accident near Standerton that claimed the lives of 10 people.

The visit comes after a taxi and a bus collided near Standerton last Thursday morning, resulting in many fatalities and injuries.

Transport authorities said the taxi had been transporting passengers towards Morgenzon when the crash occurred.

Eight people were declared dead at the scene while a ninth victim died while being transported to hospital.

Another victim later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Mpumalanga MEC for public works, roads and transport Thulasizwe Thomo and MEC for culture, sport and recreation Jackie Macie will lead the visit to the bereaved families.

They will be joined by the mayor of the Gert Sibande district municipality, Walter Mngomezulu, during visits to affected families in the Lekwa local municipality.

The provincial government said the visits are part of its commitment to provide support and comfort to grieving families during this difficult time.

Mpumalanga transport department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

“It is not clear what led to the collision. However, reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out,” he said.

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