Four arrested for ‘using security-jamming devices to steal clothes’ in Limpopo

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Community help bust alleged shoplifting syndicate at Limpopo mall, resulting in four people being arrested

A group of suspected shoplifters was caught by community members at a Limpopo shopping mall after they were allegedly found with bags of clothing still bearing price tags and no proof of purchase.

The incident happened in the parking area of a shopping mall in the Waterberg district on Monday, where community members confronted nine people they suspected of being involved in theft.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the suspects were found with heavy-duty shopping bags containing clothing believed to have been stolen from a retail store. The group could not produce proof of purchase.

“The store manager was called to the scene and positively identified the recovered merchandise as belonging to the store,” Mashaba said.

Police responded and arrested eight suspects, while one man managed to flee on foot. Two vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the crime were also seized. The recovered clothing was later returned to the store after the necessary police processes had been completed.

It is further alleged that they use specialised devices to interfere with security sensors in an attempt to remove stolen merchandise from the stores without detection — Brig Hlulani Mashaba, Limpopo police spokesperson

Preliminary investigations linked two men and two women, aged between 23 and 37, to the theft. The remaining four suspects were released after investigators could not connect them to the offence and it was established that they were minors.

Police said the four suspects are residents of Gauteng and are allegedly involved in targeting clothing stores.

“It is further alleged that they use specialised devices to interfere with security sensors in an attempt to remove stolen merchandise from the stores without detection,” said Mashaba.

Investigators have also linked the four suspects to a separate theft case reported at Vaalwater police station on Sunday.

Police are continuing their search for the suspect who escaped.

TimesLIVE