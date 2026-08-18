Gauteng outlines route to improved road safety

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The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is stepping up efforts to reduce road crashes through increased law enforcement, infrastructure upgrades and public awareness campaigns.

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The Gauteng department of roads and transport is stepping up efforts to reduce road crashes through increased law enforcement, infrastructure upgrades and public awareness campaigns.

The department said its interventions were part of its road safety strategy, which focuses on improving road safety education, strengthening enforcement and addressing infrastructure risks in the province.

Roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said road safety was a priority, with the department calling on motorists, pedestrians and public transport operators to play their part.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility that directly affects our communities. Every life lost on our roads is one too many,” said Diale-Tlabela on Tuesday.

The department is upgrading ageing bridges in Tshwane, Mogale City and Sedibeng as part of efforts to improve structural safety and traffic flow. The work includes repairing road defects and improving both surfaced and gravel roads, with authorities identifying infrastructure as an important component of preventing crashes.

The interventions are being carried out in collaboration with municipalities, law enforcement agencies, traffic authorities and communities, particularly in areas identified as having many car crashes.

The department said smart transport technologies were also being introduced to improve traffic monitoring, incident management and traffic regulation. Law enforcement officers will be deployed along major routes to monitor traffic and enforce compliance with road rules.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution as traffic volumes increase. They were also urged to obey speed and other road regulations, maintain safe following distances and avoid reckless or negligent driving.

Public transport operators, including taxi and bus drivers, have also been warned against picking up or dropping off passengers on freeways.

Passengers should instead use designated facilities, including taxi ranks, bus stops and other approved safe areas.

Pedestrians have been urged to cross roads only when it is safe, preferably at designated crossing points or controlled intersections such as traffic lights and stop signs.

Construction has started on a new pedestrian bridge along the R59 in Meyerton, which is intended to provide pedestrians with a safer way to cross one of Gauteng’s busy transport corridors

Diale-Tlabela said preventing road deaths required co-operation from everyone using Gauteng roads.

“We urge all road users to take responsibility for their safety and the safety of others. Let us work together to prevent crashes and ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely.”

TimesLIVE