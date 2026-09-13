South Africa

Two vehicles collide on N3 near Vosloorus, leaving two seriously injured

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

The crash involving two vehicles disrupted N3 traffic near Vosloorus. Picture: (EMPD)

Story audio is generated using AI

Two people were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on the N3 near Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday morning.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Millicent Kekana said the crash involved a Renault Clio and a Toyota Avanza just before the Barry Marais off-ramp.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicles were travelling southbound when they collided, lost control and rolled before ending up on the N3 northbound carriageway.

Kekana said two people sustained serious injuries, while other occupants suffered minor injuries. The injured were taken to Thelle Mogoerwane Hospital for further medical treatment.

Both northbound lanes are affected, with motorists being directed to use the shoulder lane to pass the crash scene.

The Ekurhuleni metro police freeway unit and City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services are at the scene managing the situation.

Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution, reduce their speed and remain alert for pedestrians who may attempt to cross the freeway.

TimesLIVE


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