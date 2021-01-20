India, 'pharmacy of the world', starts Covid vaccine exports

India started exporting coronavirus shots on Wednesday with a shipment to the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the foreign ministry said, as the so-called pharmacy of the world looks to bolster its vaccine diplomacy.

Many low and middle-income countries are relying on India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, for supplies to start Covid-19 immunisation programmes and bring an end to their outbreaks.

“First consignment takes off for Bhutan!” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Twitter. “India begins supply of Covid vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries.”

The ministry said on Tuesday “supplies under grant assistance” would be shipped to the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles, while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius await regulatory clearances to receive the vaccines.

India authorised two vaccines this month for emergency use at home, one licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Both are manufactured locally.