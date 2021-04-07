Women under 60 face higher risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot - German official

Instances of a very rare clotting condition in women aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine were 20 times higher than would normally be expected, Christian Bogdan, a member of Germany's vaccine committee, said on Wednesday.

His comments came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Britain's medical regulator acknowledged a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine to rare blood clots with low blood platelet counts. The EMA conducted an in-depth review of 86 cases, including 18 fatalities.

Most were in women, but with just 169 total cases reported to the EMA after 34 million doses had been given, they appear to be extremely rare. In comparison, four women out of 10,000 would get a blood clot from taking oral contraception.

Bogdan did not specify how many cases of blood clots with low blood platelet counts would be expected in a normal population, but said their higher prevalence in one population group over a defined timeframe represented a "very clear risk signal".

"We looked at how many cases occur in society as a background incidence, and compared that with cases observed between four and 16 days after vaccination," he told an online briefing.