UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia not planning to close embassies in Europe

May 10 2022 - 08:23
5 key points in John Steenhuisen’s report-back on Ukraine: 'Effects of the war will take years to overcome'
DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday defended his controversial visit to war-stricken Ukraine, saying he went there to represent peace-loving South Africans.
Steenhuisen added it was important for him to get first-hand experience of the destruction caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The opposition leader visited Kyiv last week to meet various leaders and embark on a fact-finding trip regarding the extent of the effects of the war.
May 10 2022 - 08:00
Ukraine calls for moves to unblock ports and prevent global food crisis
Ukraine's president said on Monday that trade at the country's ports was at a standstill and urged the international community to take immediate steps to end a Russian blockade to allow wheat shipments and prevent a global food crisis.
Volodymyr Zelensky made the comments after speaking to European Council President Charles Michel, who was visiting Odesa — the major Black Sea port for exporting agricultural products where missiles struck tourist sites and destroyed buildings on Monday.
“For the first time in decades and decades, in Odesa there is no regular movement of the merchant fleet, there is no routine port work. This has probably never happened in Odesa since World War 2,” Zelensky said in a video address.
May 10 2022 - 08:00
Ukrainians being sent to Russia against will, Pentagon says
The United States has seen indications that some Ukrainians are being moved to Russia against their will, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said, calling the actions ‘unconscionable.’
May 10 2022 - 07:45
Eiffel Tower lights up in solidarity with Ukraine
The Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in the national blue-and-yellow colors of Ukraine to show solidarity with the war-torn country and its people.
May 10 2022 - 07:30
Biden signs Lend-Lease Ukraine aid bill into law
US President Joe Biden signed into law S.3522, the 'Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022,' making it easier to export military equipment to Ukraine.
May 10 2022 - 07:00
Emmanuel Macron: EU membership for Ukraine 'not for tomorrow'
Ukraine has surprised the world its resistance against Russia, it is being lauded almost everywhere but a pat on the back and supplying weapons are just not enough. Kyiv has been eyeing a seat at the European Union, however, it seems like that dream is decades away.
May 10 2022 - 06:42
Germany faces deep recession if Russian gas supplies are cut - economist
A halt to Russian gas supplies to Germany would trigger a deep recession and cost half a million jobs, a senior economist said in an interview published on Tuesday, as Europe's biggest economy tries to cut Russian energy imports.
Achim Truger, a member of Germany's Council of Economic Experts, said German industry a could suffer serious damage in the long term if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to cut gas exports to Germany.
"By most calculations, an end to gas supplies from Russia would trigger a deep recession. Half a million jobs could be lost," daily newspaper Rheinische Post quoted Truger as saying.
Last month, Russia's Gazprom cut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas for refusing to pay in roubles, and threatened to do the same to others, raising fears that it could take similar action against Germany.
Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year, and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.
Truger also said it would take a long time for inflation in Germany to fall again.
"Excessive inflation will continue well into 2023," he said.
German inflation hit its highest level in more than four decades in April, pushed higher by a spike in the price of natural gas and mineral oil products since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters
May 10 2022 - 06:20
Russia not planning to close embassies in Europe - RIA
Russia is not planning to proactively close its embassies in Europe in response to unfriendly measures by the West and expansion of sanctions against Moscow, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a deputy foreign minister.
"This is not in our tradition," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told RIA.
"Therefore, we believe that the work of diplomatic representative offices is important."
On Monday, Russia's ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance by people protesting against the war in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Moscow sent a "strong protest" note afterwards.
Reuters
May 10 2022 - 06:15
Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden said on Monday he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.
Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.
Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine's side.
Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance. Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.
Biden said Putin is a very calculating man and the problem he worries about now is that the Russian leader "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about that."
Reuters
May 10 2022 - 06:10
'I want them to be punished': Ukrainian rape survivor shares her story
A Ukrainian woman says a Russian soldier dragged her to an empty house and raped her.
CNN's Sara Sidner reports the harrowing story of women who claim that both their homes and their bodies were violated in this war.
May 10 2022 - 06:00
Russian troops fighting to protect their motherland: Putin in his Victory Day speech
In a highly anticipated Victory day speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended his decision to invade Ukraine.
Speaking at V-day parade, which commemorates the defeat of Nazis, Putin said that Russia was facing absolutely unacceptable threat.
