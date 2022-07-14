×

World

Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

14 July 2022 - 22:02 By Kanishka Singh
Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump, 73, has died.
Image: Getty Images/ File photo

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump, 73, has died, the former US president said on Thursday.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former US president said in a post on the social medial platform Truth Social.

The couple divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald junior, Ivanka and Eric.

Reuters

