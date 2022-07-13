Republican Senator Richard Burr slams US monkeypox response

A fierce critic of the US Covid-19 strategy, Republican Senator Richard Burr condemned the Biden administration’s response to the outbreak of monkeypox virus and called again for the creation of a new government office to deal specifically with pandemics.

“The US is once again significantly behind the curve, failing to learn from the devastating effects of Covid-19, and other recent infectious disease threats, like Ebola and Zika,” Burr said Wednesday in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra that was obtained by Bloomberg.

Burr led Republicans in criticising the White House’s request for additional funds for vaccines and therapies against the pandemic, which continues to kill hundreds of Americans.

Spread mainly via close contact with an infected person, monkeypox has infected more than 900 people in the US, most of them men who have sex with men. There have been no reported deaths. The three-term North Carolina senator called the US response to monkeypox, “a threat to public health, and especially for gay and bisexual men who are at highest risk.”