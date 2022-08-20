The jol is over, people. Well, in Britain perhaps

Britain’s nightlife, which struggled to survive when the pandemic kept revellers at home, is facing an uphill battle again as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes promoters and punters.

Nightclubs are being hit by rocketing energy bills, while inflation has pushed consumer confidence to a record low and convinced many people to cut non-essential spending.

The trend is threatening to close more of the establishments that have helped make the UK a destination for tourists and which contributed £46bn (about R926bn) a year to the economy before the pandemic, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

“It’s been tough times,” said Hans Hess, owner of the Egg London nightclub near King’s Cross, which with most other clubs closed temporarily during Covid-19 lockdowns. “We reopened a year ago and now we’re faced with new problems such as inflation.”

His concerns are widespread. Five organisations representing Britain’s hospitality businesses wrote to the government this week calling for urgent action on energy prices. With the cost of natural gas more than tripling since May and pushing up power prices, more companies are finding costs they once said predictable are starting to eat into their earnings.

This has left many promoters uncertain about how to cope, frozen in the face of spiralling bills. A June report from the NTIA found 54% of nightlife businesses had not yet renewed their gas and energy contracts and those that did reported a 37% surge in costs from pre-pandemic levels.

Marco Di Rienzo, owner of the Yorkshire restaurant Santoni, expects his winter energy bill to reach upwards of £2,000 a month. That’s almost double what he pays. He’s preparing to close his business five years after it opened and names rocketing energy costs as one of the reasons.

The situation is worsening by the day. Businesses that managed to delay renewal of energy contracts could see prices increase fivefold in October, according to a separate report from Cornwall Insight.