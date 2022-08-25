×

World

WATCH | Indian farmer moves entire house due to new highway

25 August 2022 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE

What do you do when government informs you that your newly built house is going to obstruct a national highway development? Probably demolish it and find another property ... right? Well, not this guy.

A farmer in India's northern Punjab state shifted his entire house about 120m away from its former location to get around the highway project problem. 

Engineers constructed a plan which included the use of steel beams and hydraulic jacks to move the double storey building, as it was in the way of a planned highway being built to connect the country's capital, Delhi, to Kashmir.

Reuters

