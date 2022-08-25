What do you do when government informs you that your newly built house is going to obstruct a national highway development? Probably demolish it and find another property ... right? Well, not this guy.
A farmer in India's northern Punjab state shifted his entire house about 120m away from its former location to get around the highway project problem.
Engineers constructed a plan which included the use of steel beams and hydraulic jacks to move the double storey building, as it was in the way of a planned highway being built to connect the country's capital, Delhi, to Kashmir.
Reuters
WATCH | Indian farmer moves entire house due to new highway
What do you do when government informs you that your newly built house is going to obstruct a national highway development? Probably demolish it and find another property ... right? Well, not this guy.
A farmer in India's northern Punjab state shifted his entire house about 120m away from its former location to get around the highway project problem.
Engineers constructed a plan which included the use of steel beams and hydraulic jacks to move the double storey building, as it was in the way of a planned highway being built to connect the country's capital, Delhi, to Kashmir.
Reuters
MORE
Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years
India’s Adani overtakes Gates to become world’s fourth-richest person
India’s top carmaker bets on hybrids over EVs in clean energy shift
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos