The US is the true “empire of lies”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday, lashing out at a US state department report that accused Beijing of ploughing billions of dollars annually into information manipulation efforts.
China is manipulating global media through censorship, data harvesting and covert purchases of foreign news outlets, the US state department said in the report on Thursday.
Despite the unprecedented resources devoted to the campaign, Beijing had hit “major setbacks” when targeting democratic countries, due to local media and civil society pushback, according to the report, which was produced under a congressional mandate to detail state information manipulation.
China says US is the true 'empire of lies'
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
The US is the true “empire of lies”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday, lashing out at a US state department report that accused Beijing of ploughing billions of dollars annually into information manipulation efforts.
China is manipulating global media through censorship, data harvesting and covert purchases of foreign news outlets, the US state department said in the report on Thursday.
Despite the unprecedented resources devoted to the campaign, Beijing had hit “major setbacks” when targeting democratic countries, due to local media and civil society pushback, according to the report, which was produced under a congressional mandate to detail state information manipulation.
The report has disregarded facts, and is itself false information, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
The agencies of the US state department that produced the report “were the source of false information and the command post of 'cognitive warfare'”, the Chinese ministry said.
“Facts have repeatedly proven that the US is the true 'empire of lies',” it added.
The US report comes amid controversy over China's attempts in recent years to increase the global footprint of its government-controlled media. Beijing is seeking to combat the negative images of China it feels are propagated by global media.
READ MORE:
Shutdown looms as US Senate, House advance separate spending plans
US imposes fresh round of sanctions over instability in Sudan
Nio explores investment, tech alliances with Mercedes
North Korea amends constitution on nuclear policy, cites US provocations
German car industry urges Berlin to address anti-spy laws with Beijing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos