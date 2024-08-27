World

Zuckerberg says Biden administration pressured Meta to censor Covid-19 content

27 August 2024 - 09:44 By Gnaneshwar Rajan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," he wrote. "I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today."
"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," he wrote. "I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today."
Image: MICHAEL NAGLE/ Reuters

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said senior officials in the Biden administration had pressured his social media company to censor Covid-19 content during the pandemic, adding that he would push back if this were to happen again.

In a letter dated Aug. 26, Zuckerberg told the judiciary committee of the US House of Representatives that he regretted not speaking up about this pressure earlier, as well as some decisions the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner had made around removing certain content.

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humour and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree,” Zuckerberg wrote in the letter, which was posted by the Committee on the Judiciary on its Facebook page.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it,” he wrote. “I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today.”

The White House and Meta did not respond to a request for comment outside US business hours.

The letter was addressed to Jim Jordan, the chairman of the committee and a Republican. In its Facebook post, the committee called the letter a “big win for free speech” and said that Zuckerberg had admitted that “Facebook censored Americans”.

In the letter, Zuckerberg also said he would not make any contributions to support electoral infrastructure in this year's presidential election so as to “not play a role one way or another” in the November vote.

During the last election, which was held in 2020 during the pandemic, the billionaire contributed $400 million via the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, his philanthropy venture with his wife, to support election infrastructure, a move that drew criticism and lawsuits from some groups that said the move was partisan.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  2. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  3. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  4. Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs South Africa
  5. Cape Town bust 400 for using fake documents at driving licence centres South Africa

Latest Videos

🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 27 August 2024