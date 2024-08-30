Trump says IVF costs would be covered if he is elected

However, his campaign quickly clarified his statement, saying Trump has yet to make up his mind about the amendment, which is strongly opposed by the anti-abortion groups that have backed his candidacy.
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he will require the government or insurance companies to pay for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments if he is elected in November, a move likely aimed at appealing to women and suburban voters.
“We want to produce babies in this country, right?” Trump said during a town hall-style campaign event in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Earlier in the day in Michigan, Trump said his administration would push to allow new parents to deduct “major newborn expenses” from their taxes.
Opinion polls show Trump has lost ground with women voters since vice-president Kamala Harris became the Democratic candidate in the November 5 election. Harris led Trump by 49% to 36% — or 13 percentage points — among women voters in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday, compared to her nine-point lead in polls conducted in July.
In speeches, Harris has attacked Trump's abortion position and painted Republicans as a threat to women's rights, including access to birth control, abortion medication and fertility treatments.
Harris widens lead over Trump with boost from women, Hispanics, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
Trump, who as president appointed three of the justices who made up the majority that ended constitutional protection for abortion, has said the matter will be decided by individual states.
Last week Trump posted on his Truth Social account that his administration would be “great for women and their reproductive rights”, a statement viewed by some as an attempt moderate his position. It drew criticism from evangelical supporters.
Trump's running mate, senator JD Vance, said on Sunday that Trump would veto a national abortion ban if one were to be passed by Congress.
Trump caused confusion on Thursday when he seemed to suggest in an interview with NBC News he would vote in his home state of Florida in November in favour of an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and overturn a six-week abortion ban.
“I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks,” Trump said.
Donald Trump faces revised US indictment in election subversion case
However, his campaign quickly clarified his statement, saying Trump has yet to make up his mind about the amendment, which is strongly opposed by the anti-abortion groups that have backed his candidacy.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion lobby group, said she spoke to Trump on the phone after his remarks and was told he remains undecided.
A spokesperson for Harris, Sarafina Chitika, said on Thursday Trump should not be trusted on issues relating to women's reproductive care.
“Because Trump overturned Roe vs Wade, IVF is under attack and women’s freedoms have been ripped away in states across the country,” Chitika said.
IVF has emerged as a hot-button issue in the election as Republicans nationwide have scrambled to contain backlash from a decision by the Alabama supreme court, which ruled in February that embryos were children.
The ruling left it unclear how to legally store, transport and use embryos, prompting some IVF patients to consider moving their frozen embryos out of the state.
Trump did not elaborate on how his administration would cover the cost of IVF treatments and changes to the US tax code, or whether he would seek congressional action on his proposals.
“Government is going to pay for it, or we're going to get or mandate your insurance company to pay for it,” he said.
Not all states require insurance companies to cover IVF, which involves combining eggs and sperm in a laboratory dish to create an embryo for couples having difficulty conceiving. IVF is expensive even with coverage and can cost thousands in drugs and medical procedures.
Reuters
