WATCH | Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in sex assault cases

10 September 2024 - 07:30 By Reuters
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of four counts of sexual assault in attacks on women in his Toronto office building that in some cases date back for decades. 

