The White House, FBI and department of homeland security (DHS) said on Thursday they had no evidence that drone sightings reported in New Jersey posed national security or safety threats, despite concerns raised by lawmakers.
In a joint statement the FBI and DHS said: “It appears many of the reported sightings are manned aircraft operating lawfully. There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space. ”
White House spokesperson John Kirby told a news briefing federal authorities were investigating the sightings in cooperation with New Jersey state and local law enforcement. Most sightings have been of aircraft operating lawfully, he said.
“While there is no known malicious activity occurring, the reported sightings do, however, highlight a gap in authority,” Kirby said.
He repeated White House calls on Congress to pass legislation to expand the ability of authorities to identify and counter drones that are a threat to airports or other critical infrastructure.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it began receiving reports of drone activity near Morris County, New Jersey, on November 18.
The Pentagon has said an initial assessment had shown the drones were not from another country. It said the US military had not shot them down because they did not pose a threat to military installations.
Asked if President Joe Biden's administration was considering prohibiting drone use in US airspace, Kirby said: “I don't know we're at a stage right now where we're considering that sort of policy option”.
FBI, White House find no evidence of security threat in New Jersey drone sightings
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
'Large number' of Americans' metadata stolen by Chinese hackers, senior official says
About six craft with red and green blinking lights were seen passing over Delaware County in suburban Philadelphia on Thursday evening, about 16.09km from the Philadelphia airport, according to a Reuters witness. Posts on social media by people in the area reported seeing what they believed to be drones.
Tony Perry, mayor of Middletown, New Jersey, told CNN on Thursday in the past week or so there have been more than 40 drones spotted over his town.
He said the drones are “SUV-sized” and fly at about 96km/h.
I'm not sure how anyone can say there's no imminent threat,” Perry said.
“I don't think the federal government has taken it seriously,” he said.
Perry said he and other local officials were told at a briefing on Wednesday by the New Jersey state police and the DHS that the coast guard is patrolling the state's coastline looking for any type of vessel that could serve as a platform for the drones.
Kirby said on Thursday the coast guard has confirmed there is “no evidence of any foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels”.
On Wednesday, US senators representing New Jersey and New York sent a letter to the heads of the FBI, DHS and the FAA demanding a briefing on how the agencies are working to identify and address the sightings. The letter from senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Andy Kim expressed “urgent concern” about the reported sightings, and asked for a briefing “as soon as possible”.
Reuters
