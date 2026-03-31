Japan and Indonesia boost energy ties as Iran war upsets supply

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi exchange bows after they announced their statements at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan, on March 31 2026.

Japan and Indonesia have agreed to step up co-ordination on energy security, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday, as the US-Israeli war on Iran squeezes oil and gas supplies vital to Asia.

“In light of the Iran situation, the strategic importance of resources and energy security is again being recognised globally. Indonesia is a major resource-rich nation,” Takaichi said alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto after they met for talks in Tokyo.

The summit comes amid mounting concern about the widening Middle East conflict, which has disrupted shipments of oil and gas through the key Strait of Hormuz.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal for power generation, supplying about half of global exports. It is also a major liquefied natural gas exporter, with about a quarter of its shipments bound for Japan.

Japan said on Friday it will allow utilities to increase the use of coal-fired power plants from next month to cushion any disruption to liquefied natural gas imports caused by the war in the Middle East.

Japan has also opened up its oil stockpiles, rolled out petrol subsidies and is seeking energy supplies beyond the Middle East.

Japan and Indonesia would “make their best efforts to convince all parties [in the Middle East] to de-escalate” the conflict, Prabowo said. He also invited “Japan’s participation” in the Indonesian economy, including in critical minerals, rare earths, industrialisation and nuclear energy.

Neither leader gave details of how the two countries would co-ordinate in economic security.

Reuters