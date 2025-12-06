NKOSANA THOBELA | Deep-rooted SA inequality a direct threat to growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three decades into democracy, South Africa’s structural inequality has worsened. Unless business, the government and communities jointly redesign the economic architecture, the country risks permanent stagnation. Inequality has become a live, compounding economic risk, with consequences that extend far beyond the poor.

Though the poor remain the most affected by it, inequality now directly undermines productivity, weakens the labour force, depresses consumer demand, deters investment and fuels political volatility.

Our national conversation remains stuck in two unhelpful narratives. The first constantly blames the failures of the post-1994 political elite, while the other conveniently pretends structural imbalances created before 1994 have miraculously dissipated. If we are to move forward, we must face the reality that both forces shape the present and future.

Few countries illustrate spatial inequality as starkly as South Africa. Our townships remain trapped in an economic geography designed more than half a century ago. They are located far from meaningful economic opportunities, with poor public transport connections and expensive commutes.

Studies show that residents in these areas face higher rates of unemployment, mostly as a result of physical distance from city centres and transport costs, both of which suppress labour mobility. For example, a resident in Diepsloot can spend up to 40% of his or her income just getting to work. The net result is millions of people perpetually locked out of the economy through geography and infrastructure, not ability.

Education was meant to break the cycle but has instead entrenched it. Our schools remain underresourced, understaffed and unable to produce quality learning outcomes. Dropout rates in rural provinces remain high.

Inequality is thereby perpetuated across generations. Low-quality schooling leads to low labour-market absorption, low productivity and long-term unemployment.

Corporate South Africa has spent more than two decades discussing transformation, yet genuine shifts in ownership, control and value distribution remain inconsistent and are often seen as superficial.

Many companies meet the technical requirements of broad-based BEE scorecards, but this does little to change where economic power resides. In many sectors, black entrepreneurs often face high barriers to entry, entrenched supply chains, and legacy structures that mean real control stays in old hands.

Transformation without meaningful wealth transfer is not only social injustice but also economic inefficiency. An economy that perpetually sidelines the majority of its potential producers and innovators cannot expand its base of wealth creation. However, BBBEE has also been widely abused by the political elite.

For an investor, CEO or policy analyst, inequality is a productivity issue. It shrinks the consumer market because, when most households live on the margins, aggregate demand suffers. It also suppresses workforce quality, as poor education and spatial isolation reduce labour-market competitiveness.

Furthermore, inequality increases risk, with social unrest, violent protests and political instability all symptoms of economic frustration and marginalisation. Inequality also erodes investor confidence, in that uncertainty about the social climate affects capital flows. Finally, inequality drains public finances, with social grants now an economic lifeline for millions.

All in all, inequality is not just unfair but also economically irrational.

However, the good news is that this crisis is also a powerful opportunity. With well-coordinated action, South Africa can convert its inequality into a powerful platform for new ideas, innovation, new industries, new markets and new economic actors.

To achieve these goals, the country must fix the education system. A partnership between the government and business must invest directly in teacher development, STEM programmes and digitalisation in public education, including more vocational pathways. A high-skills economy cannot emerge from mediocre schools.

South Africa must also ensure townships are integrated into the economy through local manufacturing parks, logistics microhubs, small and medium-sized enterprise financing ecosystems, broadband expansion, and zoning reforms that enable mixed-use developments.

Transformation must evolve from compliance to competitiveness. That means genuine equity transfers, transparent reporting, supply-chain access for black-owned enterprises, and long-term partnerships, as opposed to mere tokenism.

Social cohesion is an economic necessity. South Africans must recognise that prosperity cannot be racially ring-fenced. The future stability of wealthy areas depends on the economic inclusion of poor ones.

South Africa stands at a crossroads: we must either redesign our economic architecture to widen participation or entrench inequality so deeply that recovery becomes impossible. Our risk is paralysis, but our opportunity is reinvention. And both the government and business need to acknowledge this simple truth.