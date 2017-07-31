DA MPLs clash publicly over Madikizela birthday bash

The registrar of members' interests in the Western Cape legislature has recommended "further scrutiny" of acting DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela's lavish birthday party in March.

This comes after Madikizela pleaded ignorance to most aspects of the party which was held at Cape Town's swanky five star One and Only Hotel.

Registrar Romeo Maasdorp found that Madikizela "improperly placed the norm between him and his friends (regarding gifts) above the duty-bound obligation visited upon him by the prescripts of the code of conduct" of the legislature.

He recommended a probe into why Madikizela's R30‚000 cake - a gift - was not declared. In addition he said they should investigate all the other party courtesies and gifts‚ whether it should have been declared‚ what is was worth‚ who funded the party and the nature of the relationship between Madikizela and those behind the gifts.