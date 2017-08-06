Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ Mduduzi Manana‚ allegedly slapped two women following a debate on the ANC’s presidential race at a restaurant in Fourways‚ north of Johannesburg.

One of the alleged victims‚ Mandisa Duma said the debate about who should replace President Jacob Zuma in December got Manana angry.

“He (Manana) felt strongly about Cyril Ramaphosa and we felt strongly about another candidate. He started getting angry and wanted to make a speech‚” Duma said.

Duma‚ who was accompanied by her female cousin and a friend‚ claimed she was with Manana and his four friends inside the then already closed Cubana in Cedar Square‚ Fourways in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Duma said her cousin took out a cellphone and tried to record Manana who was making his point on the debate before all hell broke loose.

“His (Manana’s) friend said that she must stop taking the video. Manana then ordered my cousin to stop taking the video. He then flipped and said: ‘In fact‚ who are you people and why are you here?’ and ordered us to leave.”