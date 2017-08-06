Politics

Minister accused of slapping women after ANC leadership debate

06 August 2017 - 20:08 By Isaac Mahlangu And Neo Goba
The woman shows her bruises after the alleged altercation with the deputy education minister.
Image: Supplied

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ Mduduzi Manana‚ allegedly slapped two women following a debate on the ANC’s presidential race at a restaurant in Fourways‚ north of Johannesburg.

One of the alleged victims‚ Mandisa Duma said the debate about who should replace President Jacob Zuma in December got Manana angry.

“He (Manana) felt strongly about Cyril Ramaphosa and we felt strongly about another candidate. He started getting angry and wanted to make a speech‚” Duma said.

Duma‚ who was accompanied by her female cousin and a friend‚ claimed she was with Manana and his four friends inside the then already closed Cubana in Cedar Square‚ Fourways in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Duma said her cousin took out a cellphone and tried to record Manana who was making his point on the debate before all hell broke loose.

“His (Manana’s) friend said that she must stop taking the video. Manana then ordered my cousin to stop taking the video. He then flipped and said: ‘In fact‚ who are you people and why are you here?’ and ordered us to leave.”

She alleged as they were walking out‚ Manana slapped her cousin across the face before also turning on her in the parking lot.

Duma posted pictures of her sporting a black eye‚ swollen face‚ bruised knees and neck on social media yesterday‚ tagging the Sunday Times newspaper and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s Twitter accounts on her posts which were shared by several other users.

She wrote: “This is what the dpty min (deputy minister) of Edu Mduduzi Manana did to me last night at cubana! & August is woman’s month.”

Mbalula confirmed that the incident did happen but said he was “still gathering facts” about it. He said Manana would not be given special treatment.

 “The law must take its course‚ our message is very clear with regards to violence against women‚’’ Mbalula said.

The police minister said he had been informed that a case had been opened. Duma said the case was opened at the Douglasdale police station but said she was awaiting a case number.

“When I spoke to Mdu about this issue‚ he says he wasn’t involved. In terms of our policy‚ the victims deserves our protection‚” Mbalula said.

A manager at the establishment‚ only introduced as Nelson‚ declined to comment. Manana also refused to comment after several attempts for his side of the story.

