Grace Mugabe kept cops waiting 'all day': Mothiba

"On the issue of Mrs Mugabe‚ honourable chairperson‚ the whole thing happened around Sunday but the matter was only brought to the attention of SAPS on Monday in the afternoon and our provincial commissioner in Gauteng put a team to look for her and she had booked out of the hotel where she was staying with her sons‚” Mothiba said.

The alleged assault had taken place at the Capital 20 West in Sandton. The alleged victim Gabriella Engels‚ said Mugabe had beat her with an electrical extension cord.

“Sunday evening we got a call that she would hand herself over. The whole of yesterday we were waiting for her. Her lawyers arrived at Sandton police station around six o'clock‚” Mothiba said.

“They said that they would be coming to plead that she has diplomatic immunity‚ but we were supported by NDPP Adv Shaun Abrahams and his provincial head. Our position was that she must go to court. Whole day yesterday we were waiting for her."

Meanwhile the police ministry released a statement indicating that the Zimbabwean government has officially gotten involved in negotiations.