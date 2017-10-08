ANC branches in Mpumalanga's Nkangala region want to remove their chairman‚ Speedy Mashilo‚ arguing that he misrepresented himself and does not qualify to lead them.

This is after it emerged that Mashilo‚ who is also MEC for Human Settlements‚ is a regional leader in that province but resides in Gauteng.

Mashilo did not respond to repeated requests for comment but TimesLIVE established that he had a property in Bronkhorstspruit‚ Pretoria‚ listed under his name beginning in August 2008.

Records show that the property has continued to be listed as Mashilo’s residence until as recently as June 2017‚ when he was re-elected regional chairman.

Another property in Ekangala is frequently listed under Mashilo's name but it is understood this may be his family home.

Branches in the region‚ which incorporates the commercial hub of Witbank‚ are now calling for an early conference to remove Mashilo‚ less than four months after re-electing him unopposed.