Makhosi Khoza won't join the EFF

Political activist Makhosi Khoza is the belle of the political ball.

The former ANC MP‚ who received death threats and resigned from the party last month‚ is being courted and wooed by political parties and civil organisations.

Khoza told TimesLive on Monday - after she canvassed public opinion on forming a new political party on Facebook on Sunday - that she was receiving requests and invites to join various organisations but that she didn't always share the same school of thought.

"I have met with a range of organisations from the North West to Pietermaritzburg and also a number of activists. I am still considering my options so I wanted to test the views on a modern platform about the appetite for a new political party on Facebook.