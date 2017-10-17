Mbalula set to face grilling over wrongful Marikana arrests

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula could be cruising for a bruising with MPs this week following the wrongful arrests of 10 suspects allegedly held for hours with Mbalula boasting about it on social media.

Legal experts who spoke to The Times said "Razzmatazz", as he is otherwise known, contravened the law and his actions were punishable.

DA member of parliament's police portfolio committee Dianne Kohler Barnard said Mbalula was out of order and should pay for violating the suspects' rights - the police cable-tied them and forced them to lie face down at the side of the road for hours.

"I will be raising this with the committee and I believe he should be sued in his personal capacity for that. What crime intelligence is there in stopping a group of people going to a funeral with a coffin?" she asked.

"He is not a police officer and he is not a lawyer [so] for him to pre-determine guilt shows he is just so out of his depth. He is clueless," said Barnard.