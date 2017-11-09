Manana's Monday: a fine or jail term?

Several months ago Mduduzi Manana was hailed as one of the youngest members of parliament, holding the post of deputy minister of education, but on Wednesday the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard he had previous convictions - including one for stealing a can of cold drink in 2004.

His lawyer, Michael Bill, told the court his client had simply forgotten to pay for the drink.

The second conviction was also for theft, but the disgraced former minister claimed he could not recall what he had stolen. He was convicted in 2005.

For each of his crimes, he paid a R500 fine.

During his bail application in August, Manana told the court he had no convictions.

Manana's latest brush with the law was for assaulting three women in what he alleges was an alcoholic stupor. The assault happened at a night club in Fourways.