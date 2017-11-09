Manana's Monday: a fine or jail term?
Several months ago Mduduzi Manana was hailed as one of the youngest members of parliament, holding the post of deputy minister of education, but on Wednesday the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard he had previous convictions - including one for stealing a can of cold drink in 2004.
His lawyer, Michael Bill, told the court his client had simply forgotten to pay for the drink.
The second conviction was also for theft, but the disgraced former minister claimed he could not recall what he had stolen. He was convicted in 2005.
For each of his crimes, he paid a R500 fine.
During his bail application in August, Manana told the court he had no convictions.
Manana's latest brush with the law was for assaulting three women in what he alleges was an alcoholic stupor. The assault happened at a night club in Fourways.
Just days after, Manana was granted R5,000 bail and he later pleaded guilty. He confessed to battering Mandisa Duma, Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mapipa after they labelled him as gay. Manana was willing to pay a R100,000 fine and serve 500 hours of community services for his crime.
The two co-accused in the matter, who are alleged to have had a hand in beating the women, were jailed and later got bail.
They will be tried separately and are yet to plead.
The probation officer in Manana's case, Masisi Modikoane, recommended he serve 1,000 hours of community services, pay the medical expenses of his victims and undergo anger management.
She told the court that the victims each wanted R100,000 in compensation but she opposed this.
Manana will have to wait until Monday to see if he will escape with another fine for beating the women or serve time behind bars.
