Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille returned to work on Monday having won the first round in her battle to keep her job‚ but the heat is still on her.

Lawyers for the executive director in her office‚ Craig Kesson‚ have demanded an apology for De Lille’s media statements implying he lied about her.

Kesson made some of the most damning allegations against De Lille‚ including a claim that she asked him to bury a report about possible corruption and maladministration in the city.

“On 9 January 2018 you claimed to have invited our client to a press conference which our client declined without apology. This is patently untrue and a blatant lie‚” reads the lawyers’ letter to De Lille.

The letter said De Lille had interrupted a meeting of the water task team and “questioned our client’s authority to hold it and questioned the presence of other officials attending the meeting‚ and then stormed off”.