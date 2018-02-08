Lobby group Save South Africa has urged ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to be transparent about the talks being held around the future of Jacob Zuma.

“We urge the ANC President to step up‚ to engage openly and robustly with the issue of Zuma’s departure‚ and to stop being sucked into the illicit world that Zuma and his cronies thrive in‚” Save South Africa said in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa had earlier released a statement to reassure South Africans that the matter of Zuma’s future was being dealt with. But Save South Africa was not placated.

“Mr Ramaphosa appears to have fallen into the trap of embarking on confidential negotiations with a President who is clearly unwanted by the people of South Africa (including the vast majority in his own party)‚ and who thrives on backdoor deals and covert arrangements‚” it said.