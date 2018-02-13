The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has welcomed what it calls the “long overdue” recall of President Jacob Zuma‚ saying it will provide the possibility for the ANC to urgently and immediately attend to the many challenges and negative developments which have arisen during his presidency.

It said that for a long time‚ many in the country had been calling for the removal of Zuma as president of the republic.

This was because‚ among others‚ he faced the possibility of prosecution for alleged criminal offences and was directly associated with negative developments such as the alleged corruption of various state bodies such as state-owned enterprises‚ the National Prosecuting Authority‚ state capture and serious economic mismanagement‚ the foundation said.