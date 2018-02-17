Minister ditches state house for R7000-a-pop showers

A cabinet minister who wants to dodge Cape Town water restrictions has booked himself into a R7 000-a-night hotel.

Instead of occupying his official state residence, State Security Minister Bongani Bongo checked into the five-star Taj hotel three weeks ago, complaining about the 90-second time limit he has to take showers.

Government officials said the minister used the Taj hotel as his base in Cape Town. A standard luxury suite with views of Table Mountain or the sea costs at least R4000 a night and a presidential suite costs around R60,000 a night.

It is not clear whether the minister is occupying a standard room or a suite, but his stay at the hotel is a snub to the government’s belt-tightening measures, let alone the Western Cape’s water crisis.

“There is a joke that he didn’t want to take a short bucket bath when he was in Cape Town — like everyone else,” said one of the officials.

Guests at the hotel are requested to take 90-second showers, but are not penalised if they don’t adhere to this rule.