The long-awaited ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference is finally set to go ahead.

In a statement issued on Friday‚ the ANC said that the conference would take place from Thursday to Saturday.

This comes after the party was barred by the Pietermaritzburg High Court from holding the provincial conference last month because of infighting between pro-president Cyril Ramaphosa supporters and those who support former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC's provincial task team coordinator Sihle Zikalala announced on Friday that the three-day provincial conference will now take place following that court delay. A press conference to announce full details has is expected to take place on Monday.

Last month chaos erupted at the party’s provincial conference‚ where national party chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed as he took to the podium. Mantashe‚ who was deployed by the party’s top brass to deliver a keynote address‚ was prevented from speaking despite attempts by Zikalala to plead with pro-Zuma supporters to stop chanting and singing.