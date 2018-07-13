The ANC government must not take land away from King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ but it must instead allow him to pass it on to individuals in his nation.

So says Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

His comment comes after a July 4 land imbizo hosted by Zwelithini in Ulundi‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ where he clearly stated that the proposed move to repeal the Ingonyama Trust Act was targeting him as king of the Zulus in South Africa.

A panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed and the Ingonyama Trust be dissolved. According to the report‚ the trust's current practices were inconsistent with the government's land policy‚ and did not secure land tenure for residents.

Under the current law‚ Zwelithini is the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust.