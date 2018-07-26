ANC councillors who voted with the DA to sack their own mayor in Kimberley‚ in the Northern Cape‚ are in hot water as the party has threatened to institute disciplinary action against them.

The party’s provincial secretary‚ Deshi Ngxanga‚ said the rebel councillors would be summarily suspended.

On Wednesday‚ a DA motion of no confidence in Sol-Plaatje municipality mayor Mangaliso Matika succeeded.

Matika was replaced by Pule Thabane‚ another ANC councillor‚ following protests demanding Matika's removal.

"As for the ANC councillors that collaborated with the opposition‚ the ANC constitution dictates that they must summarily be suspended and subjected to a disciplinary process‚" said Ngxanga.