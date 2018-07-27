In the run-up to next week’s election‚ a new romance appears to have blossomed between the nearly three-million vendors in Zimbabwe and various authorities.

Police‚ municipal authorities and even the ruling Zanu PF have seemingly turned a blind-eye towards their craft.

Previously vendors have been described by authorities as “a menace” in city centres‚ and were often blamed for “causing congestion” — but that all appears to have been forgotten as the country inches closer to the polls.

With Zimbabwe’s economic collapse over the years‚ vendors who make up the informal sector have become a vital lifeline for the economy that is starved of foreign direct investment. Independent economists estimate that as much as $4-billion‚ almost the country’s entire annual budget‚ circulates within the informal market.

The sheer number of vendors is also an attractive pool of potential voters for the political parties – and presidential candidates - contesting the election.

In October last year‚ former president Robert Mugabe‚ at an address to the Zanu PF youth league national assembly‚ described vendors as being responsible for grime and filth.

“Harare is filthy. There is garbage all over the city and vendors are everywhere‚ even in the streets causing chaos and disturbing the smooth flow of traffic. We have failed and must come up with a plan‚” he said at the time.