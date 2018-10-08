WATCH | ANC branch leader stabbed‚ chairs fly at Port Elizabeth meeting

An ANC branch meeting in Wells Estate near Port Elizabeth turned violent on Sunday‚ which saw members beaten up and branch leader Thandolwethu Gebengana assaulted and stabbed.

HeraldLIVE reported on Monday that Gebengana sustained two stab wounds in his back and he was also hit with a glass object above his right eye.

The chaos broke out at a branch general meeting (BGM) at the Wells Estate Community Hall on Sunday afternoon where members were drawing up a nominations list for MPs and MPLs ahead of the 2019 general elections.