Publishers of Ace Magashule exposé: 'We won't bow to political pressure'

The publishers of the explosive new book Gangster State, which implicates ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, said they were unshaken by threats of legal action over the contents of its book.

"We further note Mr Magashule's threats to pursue legal action over the contents of the book. We will oppose any legal action that seeks to hide essential facts from South Africans about how our government is really being run," said Surita Joubert on behalf of Penguin Random House South Africa.

The book written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh details Magashule’s murky dealings as a struggle activist in the 80s, as a premier of the Free State province, and his rise to one of the ANC's most influential positions.