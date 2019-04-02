Politics

Publishers of Ace Magashule exposé: 'We won't bow to political pressure'

02 April 2019 - 11:38 By Nonkululeko Njilo
ANC heavyweight Ace Magashule is accused of massive corruption in a book that has been 'meticulously researched and thoroughly checked', according to its publishers.
ANC heavyweight Ace Magashule is accused of massive corruption in a book that has been 'meticulously researched and thoroughly checked', according to its publishers.
Image: Masi Losi

The publishers of the explosive new book Gangster State, which implicates ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, said they were unshaken by threats of legal action over the contents of its book.  

"We further note Mr Magashule's threats to pursue legal action over the contents of the book. We will oppose any legal action that seeks to hide essential facts from South Africans about how our government is really being run," said Surita Joubert on behalf of Penguin Random House South Africa. 

The book written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh details Magashule’s murky dealings as a struggle activist in the 80s, as a premier of the Free State province, and his rise to one of the ANC's most influential positions.  

PODCAST: Listen to commentary on the issue.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The book, which contains leaked files, alleges that Magashule tapped into the proceeds of a whopping R230m asbestos audit deal awarded by the provincial human settlement department in 2014.

Responding to the book, Magashule described the contents as fake news. 

Meanwhile, ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said there was a well co-ordinated media attack against Magashule.

"Whatever the ANC and Mr Magashule decide, Penguin Random House stands by the book and its author," said Joubert. “Gangster State was meticulously researched and thoroughly checked by our legal team. The book tells an important part of the state capture story clearly and compellingly.

"We will not withdraw it – or any of its contents – under political pressure," said Joubert.

MORE:

Gangster State: Four shocking claims about Ace Magashule

4 claims against Ace Magashule in Gangster state: Unravelling of Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.
News
1 month ago

SA reacts to explosive Ace 'Mr Ten Percent' Magashule book

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dominated news headlines and social media this weekend after a newly released book detailed several damning ...
News
1 month ago

ANC attacks Sunday Times and City Press over Magashule reports

The ANC has gone on the offensive, and launched an attack on the Sunday Times and City Press newspapers for publishing details of how ANC secretary ...
Politics
1 month ago

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Most read

  1. 'Stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence': Gordhan slams public ... Politics
  2. Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe Politics
  3. Zamani Saul pledges to de-'tender'-ise Northern Cape Politics
  4. WATCH | It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP Politics
  5. Pravin Gordhan asks court to set aside public protector's finding against him Politics

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X