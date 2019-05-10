Politics

ANC wins Mpumalanga as EFF ousts DA to become official opposition

10 May 2019 - 15:36 By AMIL UMRAW
The EFF is now the official opposition in Mpumalanga.
The EFF is now the official opposition in Mpumalanga.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The EFF has unseated the DA as the official opposition in the Mpumalanga legislature - while the ANC retained control of the province.

The red berets received 12.79% of the 1.2-million votes cast in the province, more than double the support they enjoyed in 2014. The DA came in third with 9.77%, a marginal decline from the 10.4% obtained in the province in 2014.

Although the results have not officially been announced, the Electoral Commission had by Friday afternoon completed its count and verified results in Mpumalanga, according to its live results dashboard.

The ANC retained its top spot with a comfortable 70.5%. However, this was about 8% less than in the previous election.

About 1.2-million people cast their ballots in the province, which amounted to a 63.2% voter turnout. There were 17,022 spoilt ballots.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

MORE

LIVE | Election results: ANC takes Mpumalanga

Stay in the know: All the news, opinion and analysis around the 2019 general elections
Politics
9 hours ago

ANC retains Northern Cape and North West, despite sharp fall in support

The ANC obtained 57.54% of the vote in the Northern Cape, down from the 64.40% support it received in 2014
Politics
2 hours ago

It's official: DA has comfortably won the Western Cape

The DA has retained the power to govern the Western Cape with a reduced majority of 55.58%.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Not even all Cope members voted for the party: Mosiuoa Lekota Politics
  2. LIVE | Election results: ANC takes Mpumalanga Politics
  3. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website Politics
  4. Mzansi has high hopes as EFF youth get set for parliament Politics
  5. Fallist activists heading for parliament as first-time MPs Politics

Latest Videos

Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
X