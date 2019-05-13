'I take full responsibility for the outcome of this election': Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has taken full responsibility for the party’s poor showing at recent general elections - just hours after the DA’s federal executive took “collective responsibility” for the losses.

In a letter addressed to DA staff, public representatives, activists and members, Maimane acknowledges that, for the first time in the history of the DA, it lost ground.

“Without doubt, we made mistakes and many issues should have been better handled. For the sake of our country, we need an honest assessment of why we failed to achieve our objectives.

“Then we need to make the necessary changes however tough that might be, so that we can emerge stronger than before,” wrote Maimane.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi has confirmed the authenticity of the letter.